In honor of our first 70-degree day of 2023, here's Team WCCO's favorite '70s tunes

MINNEAPOLIS -- We've waited a very ... very long time for this. The Twin Cities is expected to experience its first 70-degree day of the year on Monday, and indeed the first we've seen in more than five brutal months.

The Twin Cities is expected to reach an afternoon high of 70, with plenty of sunshine to keep things bright. WCCO's weather team says a few clouds may roll through in the afternoon, but aside from that, it'll be a beautiful spring day.

In honor of the 70s, we asked members of the WCCO news team to share their favorite songs from the '70s. From disco to punk, from yacht rock to very early hip-hop, we've collected everyone's favorite jams into one playlist, which should be perfect for your outdoor patio session Monday afternoon.

Stevie Wonder, Led Zeppelin, Donna Summer, Captain and Tennille, Earth, Wind & Fire ... and lots and lots of Fleetwood Mac. It's all here!

And don't look now, but we may also be compiling our favorite '80s songs for later this week.