Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Ryan Londregan charged in fatal shooting of Ricky Cobb II

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Ryan Londregan has been charged in the fatal shooting of Ricky Cobb II.

Londregan is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced the decision to file charges during a late Wednesday morning news conference. CBS News Minnesota is covering this live.

"Our hearts are with Ricky Cobb's family today, who are grieving an unimaginable loss," Moriarty said. "I know that they are devastated and will continue to feel this loss for the rest of their lives."

Cobb, 33, was pulled over in the early hours of July 31 on Interstate 94 near Lowry Avenue for not having his tail lights on, according to the Department of Public Safety. Officials said he was wanted in Ramsey County for violating a no-contact order in a domestic case.

According to body camera and squad car footage, three troopers approached his car and asked him to step out of the car. When Cobb asked if it was because of a warrant, the trooper on the driver's side of his car said no. Cobb then asked if he could call his attorney, but the trooper refused and told him to hand over the keys of his car and get out.

Then the troopers on the driver's side and passenger side of the car both opened the doors, and the trooper on the driver's side tried to pull Cobb out, video footage shows. Londregan, who was standing on the passenger side, pulled out his gun and fired two rounds. Cobb died after a short pursuit on the highway.

Family members say that all the available video shows that at no point was Cobb seen holding a firearm. Investigators have said that one was located in the back of the vehicle following the shooting, but it's not clear to whom it belonged.

The attorney's office received the case from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in September. At the time, Moriarty said the BCA informed her that there were state patrol employees who have "thus far refused to cooperate" with the BCA's investigation.

Moriarty also said after receiving the case her office identified a use-of-force expert to conduct an independent review.

In early January, Cobb's family filed a complaint with the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board, arguing that Londregan's use of deadly force did not comply with state statutes. Nyra Fields-Miller, Cobb's mother, said Cobb did not present a threat of harm to the troopers.

She also contended that no trooper tried to deescalate the situation when Londregan pulled his gun. This, she said, violated a state statute that requires a peace officer to intervene when seeing another officer use illegally use deadly force.

After the shooting, family members called for the troopers to be charged and fired. The troopers were placed on standard administrative leave after the shooting.

This is a developing story, so check back for updates.