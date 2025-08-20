GOP Rep. Kristin Robbins enters 2026 Minnesota gubernatorial race

Minnesota State Rep. Kristin Robbins announced Wednesday that she is entering the race for governor.

The Republican candidate's campaign website says she will "restore common sense by fighting for lower taxes, safer communities, and stronger schools."

The GOP primary field for the 2026 election already includes Scott Jensen — who lost to Gov. Tim Walz by 8 percentage points in 2022 — and Kendall Qualls. Walz has yet to announce whether he'll run for a third term.

Robbins, who has represented the Maple Grove area since 2018, is the chair of the Fraud Prevention Committee in the Minnesota House.

She said in her announcement that she is "committed to stopping the fraud, restoring fiscal responsibility, and bringing back common-sense leadership."

In response, the Minnesota DFL said her potential governorship would be "disasterous for working-class Minnesotans."

"Kristin Robbins spent the last year attempting to take meals away from students and paid leave away from their parents. She has a long-standing history of turning her back on those who need our support now more than ever," said Minnesota DFL Chair Richard Carlbom.