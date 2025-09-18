U.S. attorney charges 8 with defrauding Minnesota housing program

The U.S. attorney in Minnesota on Thursday announced charges against eight people who allegedly took millions of dollars from a state housing program that is "riddled with fraud."

The eight people charged received millions in Medicaid money from Housing Stabilization Services, according to acting U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson.

The alleged fraudsters made contact with people who were eligible for the housing program, then billed Medicaid for services they did not provide to those individuals, Thompson said.

"Most of these individuals did not receive the stable housing they so desperately needed," he said. "The money was just simply stolen."

Thompson said this is "just the first round of indictments" connected to HSS, and future charges will come in "waves."

HSS is under the umbrella of the Minnesota Department of Human Services and has previously been accused of being the target of widespread fraud. Federal agents in a search warrant outlined a scheme to steal taxpayer money by filing bogus claims that companies stated providers worked with clients when they actually received little or no services.

When the program started in 2020, the estimate was that it would cost taxpayers about $2.5 million a year. But by 2021, costs reached $21 million, and last year they ballooned to $104 million. Thompson said Thursday he believes most of those payouts were fraudulent.

Eric Grumdahl, the assistant commissioner for homelessness and housing supports for DHS, left the agency on Tuesday. His departure came on the eve of a Minnesota House Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Committee meeting focused on HSS.

The reason for Grumdahl's exit is unclear. He was not among those charged on Thursday.

DHS is working to terminate the housing program altogether because it "does not have the necessary controls to stop bad actors."