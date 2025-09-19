Gov. Walz launches re-election campaign, seeking third term as governor

Governor Tim Walz launched his re-election campaign on Friday night, hoping to make Minnesota history by serving three consecutive terms as governor.

He now has a national profile after his run as a Vice-Presidential candidate.

In a packed Minneapolis hall, Walz took center stage to rally supporters pushing a message of unity for all Minnesotans and asking for their vote to serve another four years.

"I believe governing like good neighbors is not just what Minnesotans want from us; it's what they demand from us. Because we believe we're One Minnesota," he said.

The governor did not mince words making his priorities clear following the Assassination of Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark and the mass shooting at Annunciation.

"As governor, I'm going to use the power of this office to figure out how to help stop the bloodshed," he told the crowd. "It's going to take some brave Republicans to join us. But I have to believe a courageous few want these weapons of war off of our streets and out of our schools."

Through the evening, Walz did not lose sight on the clash that continues between him and President Donald Trump calling him out on broken promises and taking jabs at the Big Beautiful Bill.

"Trump has all but abandoned working families. His tariffs are only sending costs in one direction: Up," Walz said.

Yet, the governor shied away from the major running point for his challengers. The governor's rollout comes just a day after

federal investigators say they found another multi-million-dollar fraud scheme involving state programs.

Walz closed the rally by telling Minnesotans if we're going to get our country out of the mess, we're in our leadership- here in Minnesota- will need to guide the way.