August primaries set the stage for November elections in Minnesota, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS — The August primaries are in the books in both Minnesota and Wisconsin, setting the table for the main November elections in both states.

A jubilant Rep. Ilhan Omar celebrated her win over Don Samuels. In 2022, Omar defeated him by roughly 2,500 votes that primary. This time, she won by a little more than 16,000 votes. She had admitted her near loss was her own fault, that she had taken the race for granted, but this time she put out a massive get-out-the-vote effort.

"It's clear she did not do that this time. She spent millions of dollars, she was knocking on doors, holding a series of events and focusing on the district first," said Democratic analyst Abou Amara.

Meanwhile, Republicans are nursing a hangover from the win in the U.S. Republican Senate primary of Royce White. He is the endorsed GOP candidate, but White has a history of court dates for alleged back child support, a conviction for theft and disorderly conduct and complaints of misspending thousands of dollars in campaign contributions, including at a Miami strip club. White denies any campaign funds were misappropriated and said he is in the process of revising those campaign filings.

Former Minnesota State Sen. Michelle Benson says Republicans are concerned that White will drag down other Republicans on the ballot.

"I don't think Royce is going to build a team that is going to help us build a stronger party statewide. Happy to be proved wrong. I have seen his operation. I have seen the way he handles campaign finance. It's going to be an uphill slog," said Benson.

Come November, Royce will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who is seeking her fourth term as a U.S. senator.

In Wisconsin, the U.S. Senate race will now pit Republican businessman Eric Hovde against two-term incumbent Democrat Sen. Tammy Baldwin. It's a matchup being monitored across the nation.

"The control the Democrats or Republicans have over the U.S. Senate is going to come down to just a few races. The Democrats currently have a one-seat majority, and they see the race in Wisconsin as a must-win if they're going to have a shot at holding that majority," said professor Larry Jacobs from the University of Minnesota.

Wisconsin voters also rejected two Republican-authored ballot questions that would have limited the governor's power to spend federal money that comes to the state for such things as disaster relief. It's being interpreted as a sign that Wisconsin Democrats are very energized heading into November.