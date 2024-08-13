Rep. Ilhan Omar defeats Don Samuels in Democratic primary for Minnesota's 5th Congressional District

MINNEAPOLIS — U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar has once again staved off a primary challenge from Don Samuels in Minnesota's 5th Congressional District.

Omar, 41, has represented the district since 2019. Her constituents in Minneapolis and the inner ring suburbs make up one of the most deeply Democratic districts in the country, and the winner of the primary election in the district has historically defeated the Republican nominee in the general election.

With 99% of votes counted, the Associated Press says Omar received 56.2% of the vote to Samuels' 42.9%.

In the fall, Omar will face her Republican opponent Dalia Al-Aqidi.

Tuesday's primary marks the second time Omar has defeated Samuels. They ran against each other in 2022, and Omar hung on to her seat by just 2,500 votes.

Tuesday's election was largely seen as a test for the "Squad" after the defeats of Reps. Jamaal Bowman of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri. Omar didn't leave much up to chance; she brought in the help of progressives like Sen. Bernie Sanders, who campaigned with her at a Minneapolis rally last week. Though groups like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee poured millions into defeating Bowman and Bush, they did not invest heavily in the race in Minnesota.

Omar significantly outraised Samuels — pulling in $6.4 million against his $1.2 million.

She made history in 2019 as the first Somali-American to be elected to Congress, and one of two Muslim women sworn in.