Amy Klobuchar wins Democratic nomination for US Senate in 2024 Minnesota primary

WASHINGTON — Amy Klobuchar is the winner of the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in the 2024 Minnesota primary election Tuesday. 

In the main statewide race on the ballot, conservative populist and former NBA player Royce White is facing a more conventional GOP candidate, Navy veteran Joe Fraser, for the right to challenge Klobuchar in the general election.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. Check the latest results here. 

This is a developing story so check back for more. 

