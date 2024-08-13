Eric Hovde wins Republican nomination for Wisconsin Senate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin voters set the field in a closely watched Senate contest Tuesday, with Republican businessman Eric Hovde easily winning Wisconsin's Republican Senate primary.

Hovde, riding the strength of former President Donald Trump's endorsement, faced only nominal opposition and has been running as the presumptive nominee for months. He's already spent at least $13 million of his own money on the race to knock off Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who is running unopposed in her party's primary as she seeks a third term.

The race is a key target for both sides as Democrats try to hold onto their majority in the Senate.

Baldwin has attacked Hovde as an out-of-touch California bank owner, while Hovde argues Baldwin is too liberal for Wisconsin. Hovde previously ran for the Senate in 2012 but lost in the primary.

The winners in Tuesday's primaries will face off in November, when all 99 seats in the Assembly and half in the Senate are on the ballot.

This is a developing story. More election results here.