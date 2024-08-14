August primaries set the stage for November elections in Minnesota, Wisconsin (part 3) The August primaries are in the books in both Minnesota and Wisconsin, setting the table for the main November elections in both states. In Talking Points, Esme Murphy spoke with Republican analyst and former state Senator Michelle Benson and Democratic analyst Abou Amara about Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race that will now pit Republican Businessman Eric Hovde against two term incumbent Democrat Senator Tammy Baldwin.