University of Minnesota making changes to support campus amid federal immigration enforcement

Ubah Ali
Thousands of students will return to Minnesota's largest university for the start of the spring semester on Tuesday.

With thousands of federal agents active in the state as part of Operation Metro Surge, the University of Minnesota says it's making changes to support students, faculty and staff.

University leadership says the adjustments are meant to prioritize access, safety and flexibility while maintaining a safe, inclusive and productive environment for all members of our community.

The latest guidance came out on Thursday.

The university says students will have the option to attend some classes virtually, depending on their courses, and guidance on that will come from their dean's offices.

Building access is also tightening. Nearly all buildings will require badge access, which means carrying a U Card is imperative.

Some public spaces, including student unions and museums, will remain open to the public.

University leaders also want to make one thing clear:

"Campus departments of public safety, including UMPD, do not enforce federal immigration laws and our officers do not inquire about an individual's immigration status."

The university's Student Legal Services offers immigration legal counseling to students and encourages noncitizen students to always carry their immigration documents.

For more information on the latest university guidance, click here.

