ICE operations targeting Somali immigrants underway in Twin Cities | Live updates
CBS News has confirmed Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations targeting Somali immigrants are underway in the Twin Cities.
The enhanced action comes a day after President Trump said, "I don't want [Somalis] in our country."
Last week, in a Thanksgiving post where he also called Gov. Tim Walz a slur for people with intellectual disabilities, Mr. Trump said Somali refugees are "completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota."
Mr. Trump also previously ordered that all green card holders from Somalia and more than a dozen other countries be reexamined, adding that he would end the temporary protected status for Somalis in Minnesota.
A U.S. official on Tuesday said ICE was planning to surge resources to the Minneapolis-St. Paul area targeting individuals with deportation orders. Hundreds of people were expected to be targeted, a person familiar with the planning said.
Check below for the latest updates.
Minnesota DFL: "We stand with our Somali community"
The Minnesota DFL Party released the following statement:
After President Donald Trump called Somali people "garbage," the DFL is making Minnesota's values unmistakably clear.
"The reported ramp up of ICE operations disappearing people from Minnesota streets is exactly the kind of targeting of human beings our state rejects. Minnesotans don't stand for this," said Chair Richard Carlbom. "It's a distraction from the Trump Administration's failure to make life affordable for Americans. When one community is targeted, Minnesotans should take notice. We stand with our Somali community and every family facing this threat."
More on the scope of the Feeding Our Future fraud cases
A federal immigration crackdown in Minnesota started after President Trump heard about dozens of federal convictions and the ongoing fraud cases in the state. The price tag on the fraud cases totals more than $1 billion.
These cases date back to 2022, but investigators say that there are still more indictments to come, not to mention dozens of suspects charged now still waiting to be tried.
There are three separate fraud cases involving federal tax dollars in Minnesota. The biggest of those is the Feeding Our Future case, alongside similar programs set up during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic response under the guise of giving meals to kids, meals that were never actually served.
In that ring, 87 people have been charged, and 61 convicted so far.
Frey signs order blocking city parking lots from immigration enforcement use
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday signed an executive order prohibiting federal, state and local agencies from using city-owned parking lots for immigration enforcement operations.
"Minneapolis is — and will remain — a city that stands up for our residents," said Mayor Jacob Frey. "City parking lots need to be used for City purposes, which do not include civil immigration enforcement. There's no place in our Minneapolis for fear-based tactics or operations that undermine community trust."
According to the mayor's office, federal authorities in Chicago used municipal lots for immigration enforcement purposes before the city issued a similar executive order.
Under the order, Minneapolis-owned lots and parking ramps must feature signs that that state that immigration enforcement is prohibited on the lot and report any violation of the executive order.
The directive also instructs city staff to create signs that local businesses and property owners can use to signal that their property cannot be used for enforcement.
Minnesota leaders decry Trump's attacks
Local leaders Wednesday denounced enhanced federal action in the Twin Cities and urged the community to take steps to stay safe.
Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, called the president's actions "dangerous" and "racist."
CAIR leaders said most Somalis in Minnesota are citizens or legal permanent residents. The number of undocumented Somalis in the state is "very, very small," according to Hussein, who also said ICE enforcement will "be actually used as a weapon to terrorize the community, but not actually even do what they claim to be doing."
"We fully expect to see citizens and lawful permanent residents to be harassed and detained by ICE agents," Alec Shaw, CAIR's civil rights director, said.
CAIR encouraged Somali Americans to know their legal rights and contact their attorney if they are actively involved in the immigration process.
Here's what to know about the Somali community in Minnesota
Almost 58% of the Somalis in Minnesota were born in the U.S. and of the foreign-born Somalis there, 87% are naturalized U.S. citizens.
According to Census data, there are just over 100,000 Somali people living in the state, with a majority of them living in the Twin Cities area.
Here's what to know about Somalia, which is also one of the countries where the Trump administration this week paused all immigration applications. The country's prime minister, asked at a public event Wednesday about Trump's statements, did not comment.