Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa agree to four-year, $212.4 million extension with $167 million guaranteed

MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa agreed to a four-year, $212.4 million extension with $167 million guaranteed, CBS Sports reported Friday. 

CBS Sports says Tagovailoa's new contract makes him the third-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL behind Lawrence and Joe Burrow. 

The fifth-year QB was still playing under the contract he signed when the Dolphins made him the fifth overall selection of the 2020 draft. 

Tagovailoa was looking for a contract similar to those signed by Burrow and Justin Herbert, who were drafted the same year. After their rookie deals, Burrow and Herbert signed multiyear contracts in excess of $200 million.

Throughout negotiations, Tagovailoa participated in the team's offseason workouts and participated in parts of the first few days of training camp. He was a full participant on Friday.

Tagovailoa, who sustained multiple concussions his first three NFL seasons, positioned himself for a big pay bump with an injury-free and productive 2023. He threw for 29 touchdowns and a league-best 4,624 yards.

The Dolphins reached the postseason but were eliminated in the first round by eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City, extending to 24 years their stretch without a playoff win.

The contract extension will keep Tagovailoa with Miami through 2028.

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

