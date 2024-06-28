Edan Bistro's small dishes showcase Basque cuisine with Peruvian influences

MIAMI - Tucked away on the corner of 125th Street and NE 6th Avenue in North Miami, Edan Bistro defies expectations. This unassuming 36-seat restaurant, open for lunch, brunch, and dinner, delivers a fine dining experience without pretension.

Edan Bistro is the brainchild of 29-year-old Spanish-born Chef Aitor Garate and his wife Elisa.

"Yeah, she takes care of the money and I spend the money. So it's a good relationship," joked Aitor Garate.

The chef also serves as the restaurant's expert sommelier.

"In the menu, we have small dishes, a different style. We have raw fish, we have seafood, we have vegetables. So we have a lot of wines also to pair with the menu. It's very fun," he explained.

In the kitchen, Chef Aitor prepared a tasting menu that showcased his passion for native Basque cuisine with Peruvian influences from his wife.

"It's based on small dishes to share at the table. So it's very fun to come like three or four people and enjoy a lot of stuff on the menu," he said

When asked about introducing this cuisine to new patrons, the Aitor emphasized simplicity.

"It's composed of simple ingredients, fresh, and not too many spices and dressings. Keeping it simple," he said

The menu features beautifully plated dishes like smoked corn and fresh blue crab, which delight both the eyes and the palate.

A standout is the fresh and elegant salmon tartare with roasted fennel puree, followed by perfectly grilled lamb chops with cauliflower puree.

"These are so tender, seared perfectly, and then the juices are just inside," said Lisa Petrillo. "Again, I see what you mean by simplicity, salted perfectly. And then the little dip on the side of the cauliflower puree is just perfect."

A meal would not be complete without Aitor's Basque-style creamy dreamy cheesecake.

"I am not gonna lie. That is the best cheesecake I've ever had in my life," said Petrillo. "Don't miss the cheesecake."

Edan Bistro is open Thursday to Monday for lunch and dinner.

