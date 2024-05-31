KYU Miami is back after 2-year remodel with its signature Asian-influenced cuisine

WYNWOOD – KYU Miami is back, and loyal foodies are saying it's better than ever. Known as the OG of Wynwood restaurants, KYU has had a cult-like following since day one.

"KYU was originated in 2016. [It was a] little mom and pop spot that just, you know, took off really quickly in this Wynwood neighborhood, very community driven, which was incredible," said corporate executive chef Christopher Arellanes.

After a two-year closure for remodeling, KYU is open, led by chef Christopher Arellanes.

"The walls are new, but they're still familiar with that industrial feel. So don't get too excited.

"But you walk in and you still see the familiarity, you smell the smoke, you see the grill in the back, you see the kitchen that's facing the bar," Arellanes said.

Getting a reservation is tough, mostly because locals love it so much.

"The word of the day is community driven, you know, being community focused to have to be in such a prime location in, in Wynwood," he said.

"We're being humble. But also, as we talked about, we want to keep that consistency with the food and the service and our bar programs. And I think we're doing it really well."

Chef Arellanes describes the creative culinary concept of KYU.

"The food is wood-fired, Asian inspired," he said. "This concept was built on familiarity with the fried chicken and the cauliflower and the short rib, but doing it with Asian twists and Asian influence."

Chef Chris showcases his skills, starting with KYU's famous roasted cauliflower with goat cheese and shishito-herb vinaigrette.

This dish is so popular at all three locations, which include Las Vegas and New York, KYU donates 1 percent of its sales to nonprofits.

As for the taste?

"I would say like cauliflower that doesn't excite me. This is exciting. There is so much the consistency and the texture of the cauliflower. It's just a treat and fun. It's an exciting cauliflower," said CBS News Miami's Lisa Petrillo.

Next up is another KYU favorite: Tuna Crispy Rice with smoked chili.

"One thing that's really important in a crispy rice is that the rice is crispy! Many times I've gotten the rice is mushy. So it is crunch on the outside in that super fresh, tender tuna, really excellent, cold, fresh," Petrillo said.

They also try Chef Chris's delicious pork belly steamed buns with Japanese miso mustard, and finish with his Wagyu beef tartare with soft, house-made Parker's rolls and bone marrow.

"So stepped up so cheffy, so elegant. I mean, we could be fine dining, wearing, you know, a tux and a ball gown, but we're casual.. and it's fun and easy," noted Petrillo.

"We're chillin'," Chef Chris added.

"That is a really special dish," Petrillo added.

KYU Miami is open for dinner only 7 days a week. For more info: www.kyurestaurants.com