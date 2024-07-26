Match Preview: Miami FC vs Oakland Roots SC

MIAMI - Miami FC returns home to FIU Stadium to face Oakland Roots SC following its loss against Charleston.

This will be the third-ever match between the two teams, and only the second in the USL Championship.

Their match last season ended in a 0-0 draw in Oakland. The only other time the two faced was in the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) where Miami won 3-2 at home.

Miami FC

Miami FC is back at FIU Stadium to take on Oakland Roots SC working to remain undefeated against the California team.

Despite the 2-0 loss at Charleston, Miami's goalkeeper, Danny Gagliardi, contributed multiple key saves throughout the match. This match was the first one back with Gagliardi in the net rather than Pipe Rodriguez.

Miami will also be looking to its top scorers, Allen Gavilanes and Frank Lopez, in their hopes to remain unbeaten against the Oakland Roots.

Miami will be looking to gain three points at home before traveling to Loudoun the following week. Tickets for this match are available at miamifc.com/tickets.

Oakland Roots SC



Oakland Roots SC travels to the East Coast to face Miami FC following its 5-2 loss against Sacramento Republic. Oakland is third on the table in the USL Championship Western Conference. With nine wins, two draws, and ten losses, the California team has 29 points.

Johnny Rodriguez is the main player to watch for the away team, tallying eight goals thus far this season, Rodriguez recorded a brace in the team's last match, despite the loss.

Oakland, who has conceded ten goals in the past two games, will be looking to secure three points in South Florida this Saturday.

How to watch

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. EST at FIU Stadium. You can watch it on TV33 (Local), CBS News App (Local), Pluto TV (Local), ESPN+ (Nationwide), & YouTube (International).

Tickets for this match are available at miamifc.com/tickets.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from Miami FC.