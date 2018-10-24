Lisa Petrillo CBS Miami

Lisa Petrillo is the entertainment and lifestyle reporter for CBS4 News.

Throughout her years as South Florida's premier entertainment reporter, Lisa has interviewed many celebrities, among them: Paul McCartney, Sting, Tom Cruise, Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Lopez, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Elton John, Tom Hanks, Warren Beatty and the late Audrey Hepburn.

In addition to reporting on entertainment, Lisa hosts the CBS4 "Taste of the Town" segment, which celebrates South Florida's growing culinary scene and reports on fashion, travel and other lifestyle trends.

Lisa has received three Emmys: two for writing and on-camera performance for her behind-the-scenes series on soap operas entitled "Love in the Afternoon" and her third for a CBS4 report on the "Chefs Challenge" in 2005.

In 1996, Lisa was named one of the 10 Best Dressed Women in Miami by the American Cancer Society.

She's involved with numerous charities including the Multiple Sclerosis Society, St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Miami Children's Health Foundation, Diabetes Research Institute, and Cystic Fibrosis among others. She's on the Honorary Board for Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer. In 2014 and 2015, Vogue Magazine's Editor Anna Wintour selected Lisa to the "Vogue 100", an influential group of leaders known for their distinctive taste in fashion and culture.

In 2015, Lisa was honored by the NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale Beaux Arts Group with an award for her dedication and commitment to the arts.

In 2016, Lisa was awarded the Silver Circle Award from the Suncoast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS.) The Silver Circle Award recognizes television professionals who have made significant contributions to television over a period of 25 years or more. Also in that year, Lisa was honored by the Columbus High School CCNN Live student broadcast program with the Media Excellence Award for "Best Entertainment Reporter."

Lisa's professional career began in 1986 as Communications Manager for the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau. That year, she began her television career at WPLG as a producer. She was named the station's entertainment reporter in 1988. Following WPLG, Lisa became a national correspondent on the NBC show "Real Life."

She joined CBS4 News in 2001 as entertainment and lifestyle reporter. Lisa and her husband Bill have two children. She received her Bachelor of Science in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Marketing at the University of Miami.

Contact Lisa Petrillo: E-mail | Twitter | Instagram

