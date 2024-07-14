"Keep our democracy intact" in wake of Trump assassination attempt: CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede

MIAMI — Near the end of Sunday's special live edition of Facing South Florida, CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede shared a few final thoughts about how the U.S. should move forward after the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

"As a nation, we need to take a collective breath," he said. "We should slow things down and reflect on not just the events of last night, but how we talk about politics."

He continued, saying how Americans should ignore the "conspiracy theories" coming from both sides of the political aisle as some will rush to "certain judgment."

"Do not listen to them," DeFede said. "We will get answers. We will learn more about what happened."

He went on to say that the incident has become an "inflection point" for the country, saying despite the several historical events the country has gone through -- the U.S. Civil War, four presidential assassinations, the attack on Pearl Harbor, the Sept. 11 terror attacks and the January 6 insurrection -- Americans "should never assume the future is guaranteed."

"It's up to us to keep our democracy intact," DeFede said. "I pray that we are up to the challenge."