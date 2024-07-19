A century-old landmark transformed, Elastika opens in Miami's Design District

MIAMI — A 100-year-old landmark in Miami's Design District has been given new life.

The Moore Building now houses Elastika: an elegant contemporary restaurant on its first floor. The restaurant is named after a mesmerizing sculpture by the late architect Zaha Hadid, which hangs suspended above the dining room.

"Zaha Hadid created the installation in 2005 for Art Basel Design Miami. We transformed the first floor to be the lobby of the Design District," Derek Damon, the president of Woodhouse Hospitality, explained. "We named the restaurant Elastika after Zaha and we wanted to create a place where the community could still gather."

Above the restaurant, plans for a boutique hotel and private club are in the works. Damon, a Miami native, said the building itself inspired them to open here.

"When we saw the building, it really is a magical, beautiful space," he said. "We imagined what we could do within the space here in the district, creating a fusion of music, fashion, art, and entertainment."

"Our art collection throughout the building is on loan from our founding members, including Craig Robbins," Damon continued. "We're really proud of not just the building itself but what's inside it."

In the kitchen, Executive Chef Joe Anthony creates culinary art with his healthy and modern American menu.

"We believe good-tasting food should also be good for you," he said, explaining his philosophy behind it. "It's about combining artisanal craftsmanship with nourishing ingredients."

Anthony prepares a tasting menu, starting with green tomato "carpaccio" featuring Parma prosciutto, house-made ricotta and Romano bean salsa verde.

"It's everything I love, executed perfectly," said CBS News Miami's Lisa Petrillo after tasting. "That fresh cold tomato, quality prosciutto – it's just really elevated and so delicious."

Next on the menu is aged kingfish crudo with fermented farro, local kohlrabi, and cucumber Agua Chile.

"What I love about the fish is that it's farm-raised using filtered seawater," Anthony said, highlighting the quality of the fish. "It has no trace of mercury or plastics."

"The fish is so fresh, the texture is perfect. There's a little acidity but then a creamy taste," Petrillo said. "The crunch with the cucumber – delightful!"

They continued with grilled green asparagus with trout roe, walnut leek relish, and a special sauce, and ended with grilled Florida sun shrimp, snap pea puree, pickled Swiss chard, and Meyer lemon jam.

"The first thing for me is the char of the shrimp, which I love the crunchiness of the snap peas salted perfectly."

"There's just so many wonderful flavors but nothing competes."

Elastika, for summer hours, is open Monday through Saturday for lunch and dinner.