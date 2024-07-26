Venezuelan Americans hope to make a difference ahead of presidential elections

MIAMI - Luis Atencio feels he could help to change the path of history in Venezuela.

"I'm going to go back home to vote," said this Venezuelan American flying back to his country of origin 24 hours before the presidential elections.

Atencio and his family moved to the U.S. because of the political turmoil in Venezuela. For the first time, he sees a ray of light by voting on Sunday for 74-year-old Edmundo Gonzalez.

The former diplomat was chosen in April by opposition leaders after Maria Corina Machado, who won the opposition's primary last year, was disqualified by Maduro's government over unproven allegations of corruption.

Gonzalez will face 61-year-old Nicolas Maduro, of the United Socialist Party, who has been in power since 2013.

"I know there's a lot of Venezuelans who don't have this opportunity (to back and vote)," said Atencio.

In 2019, Nicolas Maduro broke ties with the U.S. closed its embassy in Washington and consulates, including the one in Miami, hence Venezuelans in South Florida cannot vote.

"Election day is finally only 48 hours away," said Adelys Ferro, a Venezuelan activist in Miami.

At El Arepazo, a Venezuelan landmark in Doral, activists and supporters vowed to be active on Sunday.

"They organized these "comanditos," commander centers, said Ferro.

It's a network of unofficial election observers, from South Florida and other U.S. cities who connect thorough an app with those who vote in Venezuela but may have limitations.

"We have been organizing people there with our families and friends to provide transportation for the people who cannot get to the precincts," added Ferro.

The press conference was put together by South Florida's Democratic Party.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Shultz, whose district in Weston includes many Venezuelans, supports the opposition candidate, who according to polls has a chance to beat Maduro.

"Americans should care about this election (in Venezuela) because we believe in Democracy."

Per the U.S. Census 108,606 Venezuelans live in Miami-Dade and over 53,000 in Broward County.

"When there is danger that results from a dictator like Maduro the repercussions in the U.S. are significant. We have Venezuelans here, Cuban Americans here and Nicaraguans who have fled to our country because of that oppression," said Wasserman Shultz.

For Atencio, there is no doubt there is a possibility of making a difference in Venezuela and the U.S. this Sunday.

"I'm taking a leap of faith, I'm going to vote and I'm going to help as well," said Luis Atencio optimistic about the future.