We've just entered the annual "100 Deadliest Days" for teen drivers. Here's how to stay safe.

MIAMI - Parents are being warned about their teens driving during a time known as the "100 Deadliest Days" which runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

This is because during this period, there is an increased number of fatal crashes, involving teen crashes.

Last year, teens in Florida were involved in nearly 20,000 crashes, 60 of them were fatal resulting in 83 deaths.

Some risky behaviors for teen drivers include driving with loud music, texting and driving, other teen passengers, speeding, and not wearing seat belts.

AAA Advice for parents:

The single most important thing parents can do to keep their teens safe behind the wheel is to be actively involved in the learning-to-drive process:

• Talk with teens early and often about abstaining from dangerous behavior behind the wheel, such as speeding, impairment and distracted driving.

• Teach by example- Maintain appropriate space around your vehicle, adjust your speed to the conditions and minimize risky behavior when you drive.

• Establish a parent-teen driving agreement that sets family rules for teen drivers.

• Conduct at least 50 hours of supervised practice driving with their teen.

• Enroll your teen in both online and in-person driving courses.

• Talk with your teens about anticipating other drivers' mistakes and how to adjust their driving to others.