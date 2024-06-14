Sistrunk's B&D Trap BBQ tells a mouthwatering story
MIAMI - In the heart of Fort Lauderdale's Sistrunk Corridor, there's a smokin' hot spot that's redefining Texas barbecue.
Welcome to B&D Trap BBQ, where the name itself tells a mouthwatering story.
The "B" and "D" stand for barbecue and daiquiri. But why "trap"?
"B&D Trap BBQ is a place where you walk in, and the irresistible food traps you. You're ensnared by the flavors, the aroma, and the sheer deliciousness," said owner/partner Kevin Rodriguez.
"You're unable to escape because every bite is just too good. That's the B&D Trap experience."
Community and Authenticity
- B&D Trap BBQ isn't just about food; it's about community. Nestled in the historic Sistrunk area, they hire locally, emphasizing their commitment to the neighborhood.
- Pitmaster Orelle Young and his team are on a mission to create authenticity. Regulars recognize faces and names, and the hyper-local community is their secret ingredient for success.
This Father's Day B& D Trap is offering up The Dad Box: A Father's Day Delight as well as a carnivore's dream. The Box includes many of the regular menu items.
It's ¼ lb. of slow-smoked brisket, a meaty ¼ rack of Texas-sized ribs, half a roasted chicken, and jalapeño cheddar sausage. Plus, 2 beers and 2 sides.
- The brisket? Smoked for 10 to 12 hours, juicy, and seasoned to perfection.
- Spare ribs? Sauce on the side, because the meat speaks for itself.
- And that jalapeño cheese sausage? Sweet, savory, and addictive.
- Don't forget the decadent mac and cheese—it's a flavor explosion.
- And 2 Beers.
- It's priced at $50.00.
- B&D Trap BBQ is open 7 days a week, dining both inside and out (picnic tables with overhead fans), or order online at Bdtrap.com.
- Whether you're a local or a BBQ-loving traveler, this place will trap your taste buds in the best way possible.
Click here for more onformation on the restaurant and The Dad Box.