Sistrunk's B&D Trap BBQ tells a mouthwatering story

MIAMI - In the heart of Fort Lauderdale's Sistrunk Corridor, there's a smokin' hot spot that's redefining Texas barbecue.

Welcome to B&D Trap BBQ, where the name itself tells a mouthwatering story.

The "B" and "D" stand for barbecue and daiquiri. But why "trap"?

"B&D Trap BBQ is a place where you walk in, and the irresistible food traps you. You're ensnared by the flavors, the aroma, and the sheer deliciousness," said owner/partner Kevin Rodriguez.

"You're unable to escape because every bite is just too good. That's the B&D Trap experience."

Community and Authenticity

B&D Trap BBQ isn't just about food; it's about community. Nestled in the historic Sistrunk area, they hire locally, emphasizing their commitment to the neighborhood.

Pitmaster Orelle Young and his team are on a mission to create authenticity. Regulars recognize faces and names, and the hyper-local community is their secret ingredient for success.

This Father's Day B& D Trap is offering up The Dad Box: A Father's Day Delight as well as a carnivore's dream. The Box includes many of the regular menu items.

It's ¼ lb. of slow-smoked brisket, a meaty ¼ rack of Texas-sized ribs, half a roasted chicken, and jalapeño cheddar sausage. Plus, 2 beers and 2 sides.

The brisket? Smoked for 10 to 12 hours, juicy, and seasoned to perfection.

Spare ribs? Sauce on the side, because the meat speaks for itself.

And that jalapeño cheese sausage? Sweet, savory, and addictive.

Don't forget the decadent mac and cheese—it's a flavor explosion.

And 2 Beers.

It's priced at $50.00.

B&D Trap BBQ is open 7 days a week, dining both inside and out (picnic tables with overhead fans), or order online at Bdtrap.com.

Whether you're a local or a BBQ-loving traveler, this place will trap your taste buds in the best way possible.

Click here for more onformation on the restaurant and The Dad Box.