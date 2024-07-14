Watch CBS News
"Ghost candidate" in Miami Beach State House race reveals why she is running

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

"Ghost candidate" in Miami Beach House State race reveals herself | Facing South Florida
"Ghost candidate" in Miami Beach House State race reveals herself | Facing South Florida 14:14

MIAMI — CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede follows up on his interview a couple of weeks ago with Democrat Joe Saunders, who is running to unseat Republican Fabian Basabe in Florida's House District 106, which represents a number of cities in Miami-Dade County, including Miami Beach.

Saunders talked about finding himself with a last-minute challenger, his estranged aunt Maureen Saunders Scott, who is demanding to be on the ballot as Moe Saunders.

She lives in North Florida, has raised no money, and yet somehow made it on the ballot. There are questions about whether she is being manipulated by outside interests. Jim talks to her about why she is running.

Guest: Maureen "Moe" Saunders Scott/(NPA) Candidate, House District 106/Miami-Dade

