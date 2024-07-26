Italian bistro Macchialina: A testament to dedication, storytelling through food

MIAMI - Miami Beach's culinary scene has long been home to Chef Michael Pirolo, a New York-born, Italian-raised culinary star.

After honing his skills in Michelin-starred restaurants and gaining local acclaim, Pirolo took a leap of faith in 2012, opening Macchialina, a charming Italian bistro on Alton Road and 8th Street in Miami Beach, alongside his partner (now wife) Jen and sister Jacqueline.

Pirolo's upbringing, steeped in soulful Italian cooking, occasionally leads to friendly competition with his mother.

"My mom likes to say that her recipes are better," Pirolo said laughing. "So, I had to switch it and say that I'm drawing inspiration from my mom's recipes."

Recently, Macchialina underwent a major expansion, more than doubling its size. The renovated space, designed by Pirolo's sister Jackie (also the restaurant's sommelier), now features indoor and outdoor dining, a spacious bar, and homey touches throughout.

"It was a big glow up, as the kids say," Pirolo said. "We couldn't be more proud and grateful for the continued support from the community."

Macchialina's menu is a testament to Pirolo's dedication to handcrafted pasta and storytelling through food. The Tortellini de Ricotta, served with English peas and baby spinach, carries a whimsical tale of its origin. Pirolo explains, "The story is that the pastello was making the pasta and there was a woman on the second story across the street hanging laundry. When she was hanging the laundry, you could see a glimpse of her belly button, and these are supposed to resemble the woman's belly button."

The dish is finished with lemon zest and espelette pepper.

"In my opinion, you know, you taste that ricotta, you taste the lemon zest, you get a little kick from the, from the espelette pepper and then the sweetness from the peas and it's just a magical marriage",

"What he said and then some!", said CBS News, Miami's Lisa Petrillo, after tasting.

Another standout is the Spaghetti con Vongole, featuring little neck clams, garlic, and arugula. The dish has been praised for its perfect al dente pasta, fresh clams, and elegant balance of flavors.

"Honestly one of my favorites I've ever had", said Petrillo.

"It is just legendary and it's al dente pasta fresh clams that just this, there's that kick which is the chilies but not too much elegant, fun, exquisite dish."

"So that brings a lot of joy to my heart because that's the goal," said Chef.

The Veal Milanesa showcases Pirolo's attention to detail, made with homemade seasoned breadcrumbs and topped with tomato, arugula, and Parmigiano Reggiano. Served with charred lemon.

Macchialina is open seven nights a week for dinner.

