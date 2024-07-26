Aventura high-rise fails 40-year recertification, residents wonder what's next

MIAMI - Residents living in an Aventura high-rise wonder if it's safe to stay after the Commodore Plaza received a violation from the city saying it failed to comply with the 40-year recertification.

Residents tell CBS News Miami they pay over a thousand monthly in association fees and question how this could happen.

"You have to cry when you see things like that going on," said Nora Mullen, a resident at Commodore Plaza.

Notice of violation. CBS News Miami

Mullen showed CBS News Miami multiple notices and violations issued by the City of Aventura dating back to 2022. The city provided us with the latest one posted on Thursday. It states the Commodore Plaza Condominium Association failed to comply with Miami-Dade County's 40-year recertification.

"I'm afraid of too many people here," added Mullen, referring to having people on her balcony. "This is just for show now.'

Mullen worries if the building and her balcony are safe. She points to a giant crack and a hole in the balcony above hers. The units next door already have balconies removed for repairs.

CBS News Miami reporter Joe Gorchow mentioned to Mullen: "We're doing an interview where you typically don't come out anymore."

Mullen: "No (chuckled). I have to see the view from there (pointing inside)."

Our tour around Commodore Plaza shows areas under repair, from her building's entrance to the garage and Mullen's neighboring tower.

"Frustrated because (sigh) we cannot use our amenities," added Mullen.

Mullen says she pays over $1,100 monthly in dues. If every one of the 654 units in the plaza paid the same, the Association would collect over $8,000,000 annually.

We emailed and called the association president and management company about the alleged violations Mullen showed us, including the apparent failure to comply with the 40-year recertification, its plans to do so, and how it spends money on necessary repairs. They have yet to respond.

"My biggest fear is to lose my property, you know, be condemned and then I have to move out," said Raiza Meek, another resident.

Another resident, Raiza Meek, purchased her condo here last December.

"This has been a headache," Meek added.

She provided us with images of a building in disrepair, worried that it would be deemed unsafe.

"Balconies have cracking," said Meek. "Holes the parking lot, when it rains, water comes out electrical outlets with dripping water."

We asked the city how much it has fined the association since 2022 for being in violation and if it plans to refer the matter to the county's Unsafe Structures Unit to begin a potential process to condemn the building. The city has yet to respond.