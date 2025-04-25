George Santos sentenced to over 7 years on federal fraud charges in New York

Former U.S. Rep. George Santos was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on federal wire fraud and identity theft charges Friday in New York.

The judge handed down the maximum sentence of 87 months just before noon in Central Islip on Long Island.

Federal prosecutors say the former congressman exaggerated or fabricated large parts of his backstory to defraud voters and donors in New York's 3rd Congressional District. He faced nearly a dozen criminal charges before pleading guilty to two counts last August.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York John Durham spoke to reporters after the sentencing and called Santos' crimes an "affront to our electoral process, our representative government and the people of New York's 3rd Congressional District."

"But today, finally, Santos has been held accountable for his years of fraud, deceit and theft. He's going to federal prison and he's going to be punished for his staggering fraud, for the abuses he put on our democratic process, for mocking our institutions and, most importantly, for betraying and defrauding his supporters, his voters, his donors, federal agencies, state agencies," Durham said outside the courthouse. "Today's sentence demonstrates that this egregious conduct will not, and never will be, tolerated."

CBS News reached Santos by phone as he was driving to court Friday morning, and he said he was resigned to the fact the judge could impose a stiff sentence. He said he had no expectations about the judge's decision or when he would have to report to prison.

The 36-year-old walked into the courthouse through a crush of reporters and photographers. He was seen hugging supporters and looking very somber, with bloodshot eyes, as he went inside.

Santos read a statement to the judge, saying through tears he was humbled and that he shattered the faith of many people. He offered his deepest apologies and admitted that he betrayed his supporters and the institutions he was sworn to serve. He went on to say he cannot rewrite the past but he asked for a balanced sentence, adding he can contribute to the community he wronged.

He was later seen leaving the courthouse with his attorneys. It's unclear when he will report for his sentence.

Outside, a crowd of his former constituents gathered with signs that read "Truth Matters" and "We Refuse to Be Deceived Again."

Santos asked for leniency ahead of sentencing

The U.S. Department of Justice wanted Santos to serve 87 months in prison, while his lawyers sought just 24 months.

In a recent filing, the DOJ said he remains "unrepentant for his crimes" and pointed to various social media posts it said are "hardly an expression of 'genuine remorse.'"

Santos wrote to the judge earlier this week asking for leniency and saying he accepts responsibility.

"This case has cost me my congressional seat, my reputation, my livelihood, and, most painful of all, the confidence of people who believed in me. Every sunrise since that plea has carried the same realization: I did this, me. I am responsible," Santos wrote. "But saying I'm sorry doesn't require me to sit quietly while these prosecutors try to drop an anvil on my head."

He previously told his followers he plans to request solitary confinement in prison.

Santos was part of "red wave" for Republican party

Santos helped Republicans secure the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterm elections, representing New York's 3rd Congressional District which covers parts of Queens and Nassau County.

Before he was even sworn into office, his lies started to untangle.

Federal investigators filed the first charges against Santos in May 2023, followed by additional charges that October. The House Ethics Committee released a scathing 56-page report the next month, detailing the scope of his misconduct.

Santos was ousted from Congress weeks later, becoming just the sixth House member to be expelled in U.S. history.

What did George Santos do?

In a sentencing memo filed earlier this month, prosecutors said he "made a mockery of our election system," adding he didn't just pad his resume, he used "a wholly fictitious biography to enrich himself and capture one of the highest offices."

Prosecutors said Santos presented false financial disclosures to congress claiming he was a multi-millionaire and solicited a vendor to forge a Baruch College diploma.

In the sentencing memo, they wrote these were "intentional and bald-faced lies" of a "professional fraudster" -- "a fictitious public image of a highly educated, independently wealthy businessman."

"He admitted to engaging in a brazen crime spree that took place over a period of years. He stole personal identities and financial information from campaign contributors, made unauthorized transfers of money to his campaign and to himself personally," Durham said Friday. "He defrauded prospective political supporters by convincing them to make campaign contributions based on false statements, and then took the money for himself.

"He lied to receive unemployment benefits when he was not entitled to them because he had a job. He lied to the Federal Election Commission about the amount of money his campaign had brought in, and he used that to trick the National Republican Congressional Committee into giving his campaign money it was not entitled to," Durham continued. "And he lied to congress on his financial disclosure forms."

The sentencing memo outlined fake donations in the names of relatives, a credit card fraud scheme that stole from elderly and cognitively impaired donors to buy designer goods, and another that created a fake nonprofit to solicit donations.

It also said Santos claimed he loaned his campaign $500,000 when he had less than $10,000 to his name, and that he collected unemployment benefits while working for a firm that was later exposed as a Ponzi scheme.

"From the moment he declared his candidacy for congress, Santos leveraged his campaign for his own enrichment and financial benefit," said Durham. "He did this by targeting specific supporters and constituents. He saw them as easy marks and he made them victims of his fraud."

As part of his plea deal, he agreed to pay more than $575,000 in restitution and forfeiture.

