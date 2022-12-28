Congressman-elect George Santos faces federal investigation after admitting to lying on resume

SYOSSET, N.Y. -- Federal and county prosecutors are looking into Congressman-elect George Santos after the Long Island Republican lied on his resume.

CBS News has confirmed that federal prosecutors are examining Santos' finances, and the Nassau County District Attorney's office is looking into his admitted fabrications about his past.

From defending his reputation on Fox News, Santos may soon have to explain himself in a court of law.

CBS News sources say prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York are looking into his finances, including financial disclosure filings in the wake of Santos' own public admissions to lying about his resume, background and other information.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly, a fellow Republican, is also looking into the matter and said Wednesday:

"The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning. The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress. No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it."

But Congressional experts say if Santos does not resign, very little stands in the way of him being sworn in as scheduled on Jan. 3.

"Once someone is sworn in as a member, really, the only standard that the Constitution has set is that two-thirds of the House must agree in the case of an expulsion," said Michael Thorning, director of structural democracy for the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Now, the organization Unrig Our Economy is launching a six-figure ad campaign that reads "George Santos lied" and "Tell Leader McCarthy: investigate Santos."

Republican House Minority Leader Congressman Kevin McCarthy has not responded to requests for comment, but fellow Long Island Republican congressmen are speaking out.

Incoming representative Nick LaLota said, "I believe a full investigation by the House Ethics Committee and, if necessary, law enforcement is required."

Newly elected Congressman Anthony D'Esposito stopped short of calling on Santos to resign, saying in part, "His fabrications regarding the Holocaust and his family's history are particularly hurtful ... He must continue to pursue a path of honesty."

Congressman Andrew Garbarino said as a member of the Ethics Subcommittee on Investigations, he is unable to comment.

If Santos does step down, the congressional seat would remain empty, and experts say the governor would have to call a special election, which could include a primary race in the spring.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James has said she's looking into Santos' fabrications. Reps for the House Ethics Committee told us "no comment."

Thursday, Nassau County politicians plan to hold a press conference about the controversy surrounding Santos. They are also calling on Congress to investigate Santos.