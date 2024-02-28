Democrat Tom Suozzi to be sworn back into Congress today after winning special election for NY-3

Tom Suozzi to be sworn in to New York's 3rd congressional district

Tom Suozzi to be sworn in to New York's 3rd congressional district

Tom Suozzi to be sworn in to New York's 3rd congressional district

NEW YORK -- Democrat Tom Suozzi will be sworn in Wednesday to replace former Congressman George Santos, representing Long Island and Queens' 3rd congressional district.

Suozzi's victory in the recent special election cuts into House Republicans' already slim majority.

Once he is sworn in, Democrats will have 16 seats in New York, with Republicans holding 10. However, with the newly drawn congressional maps, Democratic officials believe the maps will yield 18 safe seats for their party, six for the Republicans and two toss-ups.

Watch: Tom Suozzi on The Point with Marcia Kramer

Suozzi's district will skew more Democratic, though not dramatically. He is set to lose Republican-leaning Massapequa, Huntington Station, Cold Spring Harbor and Lloyd Harbor.

This all means he will have a higher likelihood of reelection come November.

For now, Suozzi will be sworn in by House Speaker Mike Johnson and is expected to address his colleagues on the House floor -- a setting he's very familiar with, having already served three terms before he ran unsuccessfully for governor.

CBS New York's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer will be in Washington, D.C. for the swearing in and will have a full wrap-up later tonight.