Watch CBS News
Politics

Democrat Tom Suozzi to be sworn back into Congress today after winning special election for NY-3

By Doug Williams

/ CBS New York

Tom Suozzi to be sworn in to New York's 3rd congressional district
Tom Suozzi to be sworn in to New York's 3rd congressional district 01:22

NEW YORK -- Democrat  Tom Suozzi will be sworn in Wednesday to replace former Congressman George Santos, representing Long Island and Queens' 3rd congressional district.  

Suozzi's victory in the recent special election cuts into House Republicans' already slim majority.

Once he is sworn in, Democrats will have 16 seats in New York, with Republicans holding 10. However, with the newly drawn congressional maps, Democratic officials believe the maps will yield 18 safe seats for their party, six for the Republicans and two toss-ups.

Watch: Tom Suozzi on The Point with Marcia Kramer

Democrat Tom Suozzi aims to buck red wave in Long Island's special election 10:08

Suozzi's district will skew more Democratic, though not dramatically. He is set to lose Republican-leaning Massapequa, Huntington Station, Cold Spring Harbor and Lloyd Harbor.

This all means he will have a higher likelihood of reelection come November. 

For now, Suozzi will be sworn in by House Speaker Mike Johnson and is expected to address his colleagues on the House floor -- a setting he's very familiar with, having already served three terms before he ran unsuccessfully for governor.

CBS New York's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer will be in Washington, D.C. for the swearing in and will have a full wrap-up later tonight. 

Doug Williams
doug-williams-small-2023.png

Doug Williams has been reporting and anchoring in the Tri-State Area since 2013.

First published on February 28, 2024 / 5:48 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.