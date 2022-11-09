Long Island Democrats doing soul-searching as entire congressional delegation goes from blue to red

MINEOLA, N.Y. - Two congressional seats on Long Island flipped from blue to red, and the consequences will impact the balance of power in Congress. Both of them were in congressional districts that actually favored Democrats.

As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, despite voter enrollment, Long Island's entire congressional delegation is now red.

While Republicans celebrate a Long Island congressional "red wave," Democrats are licking their wounds after two congressional seats flipped.

Long Island will be represented by four House Republicans, even though more voters are registered Democrats. In open seats, Republicans Nick LaLota won the 1st Congressional District, George Santos won in the 3rd, Anthony D'Esposito in the 4th, and incumbent Andrew Garbarino in the 2nd.

"The redistricting map that the Democrats originally pursued backfired," said former Rep. Steve Israel.

Israel, a Democrat, represented Long Island in Congress. He blamed failed efforts to gerrymander as part of a perfect storm. Democratic congressional candidates opposed bail reform and had nothing to do with its state passage, but were linked to it.

"The narrative on Long Island that everybody who went outside needed to go outside with a bottle pepper spray, and that makes for a rather difficult climate for Democrats," Israel said.

Republicans say it wasn't just a narrative; bail reform policy drove voters away.

"I haven't been in the city in over two years," one Long Island resident said.

"When you see an area that's been very dominantly blue and Democratic leaning for so long flip ... That just tells you that the quality of life that the people are seeking on Long Island is not what was being delivered," said Congressman-elect George Santos.

It didn't help that Hochul did poorly in the suburbs, impacting Democratic congressional candidates.

"There was a particular focus by the Zeldin campaign that he needed to drive numbers up really high in Nassau County and Suffolk County. They did a great job mobilizing their base," said former New York State Senator Craig Johnson.

The first time in decades the Long Island congressional delegation will be solid red.

"We want to represent all of Long Island, all of Nassau County, doesn't matter if you supported us yesterday or not," said D'Esposito.

"It could be that Long Island's four seats and a couple of others north of the city could be the difference. Imagine that, a deep blue state like New York costing the Democratic party control of the house," said Lawrence Levy, chairman of suburban studies at Hofstra University.

Long Island Democrats are already predicting what they call a "course correction" in two years.