George Santos charged with conspiracy, wire fraud and more

New York Rep. George Santos was charged Tuesday with conspiracy, wire fraud, false statements, falsification of records, aggravated identity theft and credit card fraud.

Prosecutors filed a 23-count superseding indictment against the New York Republican in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Here are the charges he faces:

One count of conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States

Two counts of wire fraud

Two counts of making materially false statements to the Federal Election Commission (FEC)

Two counts of falsifying records submitted to obstruct the FEC

Two counts of aggravated identity theft

One count of access device fraud

These new counts have been added to the charges in the original indictment against him:

Seven counts of wire fraud

Three counts of money laundering

One count of theft of public funds

Two counts of making materially false statements to the United States House of Representatives

U.S. Attorney Breon Stacy Peace said in a statement that Santos "is charged with stealing people's identities and making charges on his own donors' credit cards without their authorization, lying to the FEC and, by extension, the public about the financial state of his campaign."

"Santos falsely inflated the campaign's reported receipts with non-existent loans and contributions that were either fabricated or stolen," Peace said.

Santos was originally indicted in May by federal prosecutors.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.