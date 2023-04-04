New York City officials, police set as former President Donald Trump faces historic arraignment Tuesday

New York City officials, police set as former President Donald Trump faces historic arraignment Tuesdayget the free app
NEW YORK -- Former President Donald Trump faces a historic arraignment Tuesday in New York City.
Trump flew into LaGuardia Airport on Monday, then spent the night at Trump Tower.
He is expected to appear in court this afternoon in Lower Manhattan.
Trump is the first ex-president to be indicted on criminal charges.
See live updates below for the latest.
CBS News: No mugshot expected
Trump is not expected to have a mugshot taken when he is processed Tuesday, according to two sources familiar with the plans for his arrest.
He is also not expected to be placed in handcuffs, since he will be surrounded by law enforcement.
A look at anti-Trump protesters at the courthouse
CBS News New York's Ali Bauman snapped a shot of protesters who are opposed to the former president.
Rep. George Santos in Lower Manhattan
Congressman George Santos was spotted outside the courthouse Tuesday morning.
He was surrounded by members of the media as he arrived.
The Republican, who represents part of Queens and Long Island, is facing multiple investigations and calls to step down after lying about his resume on the campaign trail.
Scenes around courthouse in Lower Manhattan
CBS News New York's Alice Gainer will be among the handful of journalists inside the courtroom for the arraignment. She tweeted a video as more media members gathering outside.
Ali Bauman is also on the ground in Lower Manhattan, where there are swarms of police, journalists and protesters.
Preview of arraignment process
Cheryl Bader, a Fordham law professor and former federal prosecutor, walks us through what to expect from today's court appearance.
NYPD, FBI and Secret Service working in tandem
Dr. Darrin Porcher, a retired NYPD lieutenant and professor of criminal justice at Pace University, breaks down the logistics behind Trump's court appearance, followed by tonight's return to Mar-a-Lago.
Police and press line up for live shots
Trump arraignment: Timing and what to expect
Sources have given us an idea of what to expect on this historic day for the former president.
Timing will be fluid, but we're told Trump and his team will depart for the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse by motorcade at some point between 11:15 a.m. and noon.
No cameras allowed in court
The 45th president of the United States is set to assume the role of criminal defendant.
Sources say Trump may stand for a mugshot, but he will not be handcuffed.
There will also be no video cameras allowed inside 100 Centre Street, only still photography.
Sources say Trump will likely be charged with falsifying business records in the first degree -- a felony stemming from his alleged role in hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels back in 2016.
Journalists camp outside court overnight
Reporters, photographers and producers lined up overnight for a spot at today's arraignment.
A limited number of journalists will be allowed inside the courtroom, possibly along with members of the public.
NYPD's unprecedented security task
The NYPD says it's ready for the unprecedented security task at hand when former President Donald Trump is arraigned in Lower Manhattan.
Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell says the department prepared for the former president's arrival for weeks.
While the NYPD says there are no credible threats to the city, the department ordered all 35,000 officers to be in uniform and on standby.
How does Trump's indictment affect 2024 race?
CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer takes a closer look at how the former president's indictment could impact the 2024 presidential election.
See It: Trump lands at LaGuardia Airport
Mayor Adams tells "rabble-rousers" to "control yourselves"
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Mayor Eric Adams say there are "no specific, credible threats," as former President Donald Trump prepares to face arraignment Tuesday in New York City.
"While there may be some rabble-rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear and simple: Control yourselves," Adams said Monday. "New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger."
Adams specifically called out Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and told her to "be on your best behavior."
"Our job is to facilitate and safeguard the rights of people to express themselves and those going about their daily activities, but I will remind everyone that violence and destruction are not part of legitimate, lawful expression, and it will never be tolerated in our city," Sewell added.
Officials urged New Yorkers to expect traffic and to use mass transit. They also said there will be street closures near the courts in Lower Manhattan and elsewhere around the city.
The Point: N.Y. Republicans on impact of indictment
New York GOP Chair Ed Cox and former U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin weighed in on the case against Trump with CBS2's CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer.
CLICK HERE for their full interviews.