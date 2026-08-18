Florida primary election 2026 live updates as voters weigh in on key local races
The Florida Primary will help shape the race for governor, U.S. Senate and several closely watched congressional seats under the newly drawn political map.
Florida is a closed-primary state, so most voters can only vote in their registered party's primary, while some nonpartisan and Universal Primary Contests are open to all eligible voters.
- Governor: U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds headlines a crowded Republican primary, while Democrats will also choose their nominee for the open seat.
- U.S. Senate: Democrats Alex Vindman and Angie Nixon are competing for the nomination and the chance to challenge Republican Sen. Ashley Moody.
- South Florida congressional races: Redistricting has created several consequential contests, including District 20, District 24 and District 25.
Florida governor's race could add to historic slate of Black candidates
Florida's Republican primary for governor could contribute to a historic slate of Black gubernatorial nominees across the country, according to The Associated Press.
U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, who has been endorsed by President Donald Trump, is running to succeed term-limited Gov. Ron DeSantis and could become Florida's first Black governor.
If Donalds wins the Republican nomination, he would join Black GOP gubernatorial nominees including U.S. Rep. John James in Michigan and Lisa Demuth in Minnesota.
Democrats have also nominated several Black candidates for governor this election cycle. They include David Crowley in Wisconsin, Attorney General Aaron Ford in Nevada and state Rep. Jermaine Johnson in South Carolina. Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is running in Georgia and could become the nation's first Black woman governor.
Currently, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat seeking reelection in November, is the nation's only Black governor.
Florida primary turnout historically trails general elections
History shows that primary elections typically draw a much smaller share of the state's voters than general elections. Fewer than 23% of registered Florida voters cast ballots during the 2024 primaries, according to data from the Independent Voter Project.
Despite typically lower participation, voters casting ballots Tuesday said the primary remains an important opportunity to influence which candidates advance to the general election. Marlene Garcia, a registered Republican, said she was particularly interested in the race for governor and judicial contests.
"This is where the process begins," Garcia said. "We have to decide who the people are that are going to be running in the future. If we don't have a voice in it, then what's the point later on?"
Florida's closed-primary system also affects who can participate in many contests. Voters generally must be registered with a political party to vote in that party's primary, although all registered voters can participate in certain nonpartisan races.
Miami voters decide future of historic Marine Stadium
Miami voters are deciding today whether the city should be allowed to partner with a private company on a plan aimed at restoring and reopening the historic Miami Marine Stadium, which has sat unused for more than three decades.
The 6,500-seat stadium on Virginia Key opened in 1963 and was once a major South Florida destination for powerboat racing, concerts and community events. Its floating stage hosted performers including Gloria Estefan and the late Jimmy Buffett, while the stadium also appeared in Elvis Presley's 1967 film "Clambake." It closed after Hurricane Andrew in 1992 and has since fallen into disrepair, although studies have found the structure remains safe.
The referendum would allow the city to enter into a management agreement with a private company while retaining ownership of the stadium and surrounding property.
Under the proposal, the stadium's large parking area would be transformed into a flexible park with public recreational facilities and space for special events. Revenue from events would help pay for repairs and upgrades to the stadium, while the city would pay the private company a management fee.
Read more on what supporters and opponents say about the proposal, here.
DOJ monitoring Miami-Dade polling sites during Florida primary
The Department of Justice is monitoring polling sites in Miami-Dade County during this Tuesday's Florida primary election as part of an effort to ensure compliance with federal voting laws, according to the agency.
The Justice Department said approximately four attorneys from its Civil Rights Division are monitoring polls in Miami-Dade.
"Election monitoring is an ongoing priority for this office," Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division said in a statement. "Nondiscriminatory monitoring ensures all elections remain free, fair, and accessible to all."
The DOJ said it regularly deploys personnel to monitor compliance with federal civil rights laws and previously monitored elections in Florida and Wyoming in 2022. So far this primary season, the department said it has deployed more than 75 monitors across five states and more than 200 polling locations.
Why Florida's 2026 primary election matters
Florida voters are making decisions this Tuesday that will help shape the state's political future and set the matchups for November's midterm elections.
It's the first congressional primary under Florida's newly redrawn map, which significantly reshaped several districts across the state.
At the top of the ballot is the race to succeed Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is term-limited after two terms. U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds and Lt. Gov. Jay Collins are among the candidates seeking the Republican nomination, while former U.S. Rep. David Jolly is among six Democrats running.
Voters are also choosing candidates for a special U.S. Senate election to complete the remainder of Marco Rubio's term, with Republican Sen. Ashley Moody seeking to keep the seat and Democrats including Alex Vindman and Angie Nixon competing for their party's nomination.
South Florida's congressional races are also drawing attention following redistricting.
In District 20, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz is among five Democrats competing in a closely watched primary that also includes former Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Luther Campbell.
District 24 features a seven-way Democratic primary, while newly drawn District 25 has contested primaries in both parties.
In District 27, Republican U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar is seeking another term, while Democrats are choosing between former television news anchor Eliott Rodriguez and former prosecutor Robin Peguero.