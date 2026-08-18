Debbie Wasserman Schultz wins Democratic primary for Florida's Congressional District 20

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz has won the Democratic primary for Florida's newly redrawn Congressional District 20, defeating four opponents in a closely watched South Florida race, AP projects.

Wasserman Schultz defeated former U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness, teacher Elijah Manley and community activist and rapper Luther Campbell in Tuesday's primary.

The victory puts Wasserman Schultz one step closer to returning to Congress from a district that has been represented by Black lawmakers for the past 34 years. She will face the Republican nominee, Brent Andersen, and independent candidate Kedner Maxime in the Nov. 3 general election.

Wasserman Schultz entered the District 20 race after Republican-led redistricting eliminated her current congressional district. She leaned heavily on her experience in Congress during the campaign, arguing that her seniority and record would allow her to effectively represent residents of the newly drawn district.

The district includes predominantly Black communities in central and western Broward County, encompassing portions of Fort Lauderdale, Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Tamarac, North Lauderdale, Plantation, Sunrise and Pompano Beach.

During an interview with CBS News Miami ahead of the primary, Wasserman Schultz said affordability would be among her top priorities.

"Making life more affordable. I mean, whether it's gas, groceries, utilities, housing, healthcare," Wasserman Schultz said.

Wasserman Schultz's decision to run in District 20 reshaped what was already a crowded Democratic primary. Four of her opponents, Campbell, Cherfilus-McCormick, Holness and Manley, discussed an effort to consolidate support behind fewer candidates to avoid splitting the district's Black vote, but no agreement was reached before the qualifying deadline.

Cherfilus-McCormick was seeking a return to Congress after resigning from the District 20 seat amid a congressional ethics investigation.

Campbell campaigned on issues including insurance reform, job creation, port expansion and affordable housing. Holness emphasized housing affordability, economic growth and education, while Manley focused on economic opportunity, expanded access to healthcare and the housing crisis.