Jared Moskowitz wins Democratic primary for Florida's Congressional District 25

Jared Moskowitz has won the Democratic primary for Florida's newly drawn Congressional District 25, according to projections.

Moskowitz defeated Oliver Larkin in Tuesday's primary, securing the Democratic nomination in a district that runs along part of Florida's southeast coast and includes portions of Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, linking communities in and around Delray Beach, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, portions of Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood and Miami Beach.

Affordability emerged as a central issue in the Democratic primary, with both candidates focusing on the rising costs facing South Florida residents.

Moskowitz made affordability the centerpiece of his campaign, calling it "issue 1, 2, and 3." His priorities include restoring Affordable Care Act tax credits, lowering homeowners insurance costs and addressing the broader cost of living.

"You have to be able to afford your home, have affordable healthcare, and enjoy, enjoy your ability to live in society. And so, affordability by far, is issue 1, 2, and 3," Moskowitz told CBS News Miami during the campaign.

Moskowitz also said he would focus on combating rising antisemitism and anti-immigrant sentiment.

Larkin campaigned on a more progressive platform that included Medicare for All, universal childcare, paid family and medical leave and the construction of more affordable housing.

Larkin aligned himself with Democratic socialist candidates and emphasized reducing the influence of corporate political action committees.

Moskowitz will advance to the November general election.