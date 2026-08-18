Eliott Rodriguez wins Democratic primary for Florida's 27th Congressional District

Former CBS News Miami anchor Eliott Rodriguez has won the Democratic primary for Florida's 27th Congressional District, according to projections.

Rodriguez defeated former prosecutor Robin Peguero in Tuesday's primary for the South Florida seat. He will now try to flip a district that U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar won by 20 percentage points two years ago.

District 27 is centered in Miami-Dade County and includes parts of the City of Miami, Coral Gables, Kendall, Key Biscayne, Pinecrest and surrounding communities.

Rodriguez, who left CBS News Miami after 25 years before announcing his candidacy in March, made affordability and opposition to the Trump administration's immigration policies central themes of his campaign.

He has called for increased federal funding for affordable, low-cost and workforce housing as South Florida families contend with rising housing and other living expenses.

"We need a congressperson who is focused on the issue of affordability, who is looking to send federal funds here for affordable housing, low-cost housing, workforce housing… come up with creative solutions to the affordability crisis," Rodriguez said during the campaign.

Rodriguez and Peguero both opposed the Trump administration's termination of Temporary Protected Status for certain groups and emphasized their backgrounds as children of immigrants with deep ties to South Florida.

Rodriguez, who grew up near Coral Gables, argued throughout the primary that his decades as a television journalist gave him the name recognition and connection to the community needed to win the district in November.

"Because I can win," Rodriguez said when asked what separated him from Peguero. "I didn't get into this lightly. I got into this because we did polling that shows that I can win the primary and that I have the best chance at flipping the seat and beating Maria Salazar."

Rodriguez also described his decision to enter politics as a response to what he sees as a critical moment for the country.

"I believe that we are in a critical, existential moment in this country where if you have a voice, now is not the time to be on the sidelines," Rodriguez said.

Peguero, a former homicide prosecutor who also worked as a lawyer for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, campaigned on his public service experience and proposals aimed at lowering costs for working- and middle-class families.

Editorial note: Although Rodriguez is a former CBS News Miami employee, the station does not endorse candidates.