Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson announces she won't seek re-election, Miami Herald reports

Rep. Frederica Wilson announced on Friday that she will not be seeking re-election, according to our news partners at the Miami Herald.

Wilson is the representative for Florida's 24th Congressional District, which was redrawn by state lawmakers when Gov. Ron DeSantis called for a special session.

Miami Gardens Councilwoman Linda Julien released a statement after the report was released, and called her a "true trailblazer."

"Congresswoman Frederica Wilson is a true trailblazer whose fearless voice and unwaivering commitment to justice have paved the way for so many – especially woman and girls of color who now see themselves reflected in the halls of power," Julien said in a statement.

She went on to say that Wilson's decades of service "have transformed lives from the classrooms of Miami to the chambers of Congress."

Florida Senator Shevrin Jones also released a statement and echoed those statements.

"Whether in the classroom, the community, or the halls of Congress, she dedicated her life to helping young people see possibilities for themselves that they may not have otherwise imagined," Jones said in a statement.

Jones went on to say that Wilson will "forever be our principal, our Congresswoman, and one of South Florida's greatest public servants."