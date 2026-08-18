South Florida voters weigh in on Florida primary election amid turnout concerns: "This is where the process begins"

As primary election day unfolds across Florida, voters are heading to the polls with a mix of civic duty and measured concern, highlighting the importance of local races even as turnout often lags behind general elections.

For some voters, the primary process feels less like a celebration and more like a necessary task. Katiusquie Pierre, an independent voter in Broward County, said she views participation as a fundamental obligation rather than an exciting opportunity.

"I don't know if I'm excited," Pierre said. "I just see it as an obligation. Especially, you know, things are not going well right now with the economy, so we have to do what we have to do if we don't like what we're seeing. So I'm just playing my role."

"Vote Here" signage outside a polling location at Coral Gables Library during a primary election in Miami, Florida, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. The gubernatorial campaign is unfolding at a time when many Floridians are watching the cost of living spiral higher. Eva Marie Uzcategui / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Because Florida is a closed-primary state, independent voters like Pierre are restricted to specific contests, such as school board races. Pierre noted that her motivation stems from her personal connection to the community. "I have goddaughters, so yeah, I'm concerned," she said.

For others, the primary is an essential step in shaping the political landscape. Marlene Garcia, a registered Republican, expressed enthusiasm about participating, particularly regarding the gubernatorial race and judicial contests.

"The governor is probably one of them," Garcia said. "Also, the judges. I think they're very impactful; having worked with the court system for years, I think judges make a humongous difference in our system."

Garcia emphasized the long-term stakes of early voting. "This is where the process begins," she said. "We have to decide who the people are that are going to be running in the future. If we don't have a voice in it, then what's the point later on?"

Historically, voter participation in Florida primaries remains low compared to general elections. Data from the Independent Voter Project indicates that fewer than 23% of registered Florida voters cast ballots during the 2024 primaries.

Despite the lower turnout, some voters emphasized the importance of staying informed about local issues. "It's important to be aware of what's going on in your area, where you live, where you plan on raising your family, where you plan on working, where you plan on investing," one voter said. "You want to be mindful of who's actually supporting you while doing that."

Election officials continue to remind residents to verify their designated polling locations before heading out, as some voters have reported confusion regarding their assigned precincts.