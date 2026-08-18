Byron Donalds, David Jolly to face off in Florida governor's race after primary wins

Rep. Byron Donalds won the Republican primary for governor and former Rep. David Jolly won the Democratic primary, The Associated Press projects, setting up the general election match to control the nation's third-largest state.

Donalds defeated several primary challengers, including far-right online provocateur James Fishback. Fishback had garnered attention during the campaign for his support from Nick Fuentes while also using racial slurs and sexist language.

Donalds, first elected in 2020 to represent Naples, Fort Myers and the surrounding area, was backed by President Trump and has long branded himself as a "Make America Great Again" member of the House. He is a prominent member of the House Freedom Caucus and in 2023, challenged Kevin McCarthy in the race to become speaker, forcing 15 rounds of voting. Donalds also put his name in the bid to replace McCarthy 10 months later when he was ousted from the speakership.

Jolly defeated several challengers for the Democratic nomination, becoming the second prominent Republican-turned-Democrat to run for governor in Florida in two cycles.

Donalds is considered the favorite to win in November as Florida has moved significantly to the right in the past decade. Cook Political Report rates the race as Solid R.