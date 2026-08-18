Brent Andersen wins Republican primary for Florida's Congressional District 20

Businessman Brent Andersen has won the Republican primary for Florida's newly redrawn Congressional District 20, advancing to the November general election, according to projections.

Andersen defeated Army veteran Rod Joseph, Navy veteran Carla Spalding and Lateresa "LA" Jones in Tuesday's Republican primary.

He will face the Democratic nominee, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and independent candidate Kedner Maxime in the Nov. 3 general election.

Congressional District 20 includes predominantly Black communities in central and western Broward County, encompassing portions of Fort Lauderdale, Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Tamarac, North Lauderdale, Plantation, Sunrise and Pompano Beach.

The district has been represented by Black lawmakers for the past 34 years and was significantly affected by Republican-led redistricting ahead of the 2026 election.

Andersen, a businessman, centered his campaign on public safety, education and lowering insurance costs.

During an interview with CBS News Miami ahead of the primary, Andersen said there are steps Congress could take to address Florida's insurance costs.

"In Congress, there's some things that we can do. We can cut red tape. We can work on tort reform. We can make reinsurance treaties easier again, less red tape with that, and I think that would help a lot," Andersen said.

Andersen now advances to the Nov. 3 general election, where the Democratic nominee and Maxime will also appear on the ballot.