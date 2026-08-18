Maria Elvira Salazar wins Republican primary in Florida's Congressional District 27

U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar has won the Republican primary in Florida's 27th Congressional District, defeating attorney V. Michael Arias and advancing to the November general election, according to projections.

Salazar, who is seeking another term in Congress, represents the Miami-Dade County-based district, which includes parts of the City of Miami, Coral Gables, Kendall, Key Biscayne, Pinecrest and surrounding communities.

The primary put Salazar's record in Congress and her approach to immigration at the center of the Republican contest. She has supported temporary protections for some migrants and worked on legislation that would provide a path to legal status for certain undocumented immigrants.

Arias challenged Salazar from within the Republican Party, criticizing Congress' handling of issues including housing, immigration and presidential oversight.

Salazar has sought to balance support for stronger border security and enforcement with calls for changes to the nation's immigration system. Her position has at times distinguished her from other Republicans as immigration remains a major issue for the party.

With the Republican nomination secured, Salazar will move on to the November general election, where Democrats are seeking to flip the South Florida congressional seat.