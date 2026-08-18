Scott Singer wins Republican primary for Florida's Congressional District 25

Scott Singer has won the Republican primary for Florida's newly drawn 25th Congressional District, advancing to the November general election after defeating four other candidates, according to projections.

Singer, the mayor of Boca Raton, emerged from a five-way Republican primary that also included Dan Franzese, Joe Kaufman, George Moraitis and Raven Harrison.

The newly formed 25th Congressional District runs along part of Florida's southeast coast and includes portions of Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, linking communities in and around Delray Beach, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, portions of Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood and Miami Beach.

Singer campaigned on affordability, cutting regulations, bringing jobs back to the United States and pursuing insurance and tax reforms. He also highlighted his record in Boca Raton and expressed support for President Donald Trump's tax policies.

"The Trump tax cuts were transformative to bringing more jobs here and putting more wealth back in the pockets of taxpayers. As Mayor of Boca Raton, I cut the tax rate 7 straight times to have the lowest property tax rate of any full service city in Florida," Singer said ahead of the primary.

Singer will now advance to the November general election, where control of the newly drawn congressional seat will be decided.