Florida Senate race set between Ashley Moody and Angie Nixon after projected primary wins

Washington — GOP Sen. Ashley Moody and Democratic State Rep. Angie Nixon will face off in November after winning their primaries for U.S. Senate on Tuesday night, The Associated Press projects.

Moody defeated a handful of lesser known Republicans to secure the GOP nomination Tuesday as she fights to hold onto the seat she was appointed to fill last year. But Democrats are eyeing a longshot pickup opportunity in the Sunshine State in their effort to flip control of the Senate.

Nixon defeated Alex Vindman, a National Security Council whistleblower who testified in President Trump's first impeachment trial, in Tuesday's primary. The win marks the latest example of an insurgent Democrat pulling off a victory in the primary over a more moderate opponent with a significant cash advantage. It's a dynamic that has defined the midterm elections so far, cropping up in races from New York City to Colorado to Michigan.

In the primary, Nixon, 42, leaned on her deep roots in the state and ran on progressive policies like Medicare for All, free childcare, paid family and sick leave and a national rent freeze, while highlighting her background as a champion for working and middle class Floridians. She's represented portions of the Jacksonville-area in the Florida statehouse since 2020.

Meanwhile, a handful of Republicans, including Army veteran Chris Gleason, physician Neelam Perry and minister Ernie Rivera, had been vying for the GOP nomination. But Moody, a former Florida Attorney General, secured the nomination, billing herself as a fifth-generation Floridian with a track record of backing law enforcement and fighting for safer communities.

The Florida Republican, 51, was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to replace Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Congress' upper chamber. Now, she's aiming to win the special election to serve out the remainder of his term, which ends in early 2029.

Moody served as Florida's attorney general from 2019 until her appointment to the Senate in January 2025. Before that, she worked as a commercial litigator and federal prosecutor, and became Florida's youngest circuit court judge in 2007. In the Senate, she's been a reliable supporter of Mr. Trump's agenda, and received his endorsement last month. Ahead of the primary, Mr. Trump said she's "doing a tremendous job representing the incredible people of Florida."

With the primary victories, attention now turns to November's general election. Democrats have been hoping to make inroads in Florida, despite the formerly purple state becoming increasingly red in recent years. Florida last elected a Democrat to the Senate in 2012.

With 53 Republicans in the Senate, Democrats would need to win four seats to flip the chamber. But with limited opportunities for pickups, and a handful of their own seats to defend, Democrats' ability to take back control of the chamber has appeared to be an uphill battle. With the race in Florida, they're aiming to improve that picture.