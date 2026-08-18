Oliver Gilbert wins Democratic primary for Florida's 24th Congressional District; Jones concedes

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Oliver Gilbert III has won the Democratic primary for Florida's 24th Congressional District, putting him one step closer to succeeding longtime U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, according to projections.

State Sen. Shevrin Jones conceded the race Tuesday night as he was trailing Gilbert by about 2 percentage points, before AP made a projection.

Gilbert defeated a crowded field of six other Democrats seeking the open seat, including Jones, former U.S. Rep. Kendrick Meek, former Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime, physician and veteran Rudolph Moise, Marshall L. Davis Sr. and Roderick Vereen.

Gilbert will face Republican T.E. Brown in the November general election.

The heavily Democratic district includes predominantly Black and Hispanic communities in northern Miami-Dade and southern Broward counties, including Miami Gardens, Opa-locka, North Miami, Little Haiti, Brownsville, West Park, Pembroke Park and portions of Miramar and Miami.

Wilson, who has represented the district since 2011, is not seeking reelection.

Gilbert, who received Wilson's endorsement, made his experience in local government a central part of his campaign.

He has served as a Miami-Dade County commissioner and previously served as mayor of Miami Gardens, arguing that his experience dealing with issues at the local level prepared him to represent the district in Washington.

Affordability emerged as one of the defining issues in the Democratic primary.

"It's definitely affordability," Gilbert said when asked about the biggest issue facing District 24 voters.

Gilbert also outlined proposals aimed at expanding access to healthcare.

"We have plans to try to lower the age to entrance into Medicare and raise the income limits to Medicaid because you shouldn't be priced out of health coverage just because you get a job," Gilbert said.