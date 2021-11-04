Library employee knocked out in unprovoked attack
Anaheim Police are searching for a suspect who attacked a library employee for seemingly no reason on March 3.
Anaheim Police are searching for a suspect who attacked a library employee for seemingly no reason on March 3.
Firearms from handguns to AR-15s will be accepted in exchange for gift cards ranging from $25 to $200.
The most recent death occurred Wednesday when a 2-year-old colt was euthanized after suffering a leg injury while training.
The 62-year-old bicyclist died at the scene, according to El Monte police. His name has not been released.
The high gas prices are extra painful for rideshare drivers, who are all independent contractors who must maintain their own cars and cover the costs.
The circumstances of the shooting were unclear.
The two victims got into an argument after the crash. The suspect, who was not involved in the collision, then opened fire.
Lentrail Hicks was assaulted and stabbed by two men on 66th Street and Compton Avenue, in the Florence-Firestone area and died of his injuries two days later.
The crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2021 at 10th Street and Pico Boulevard. Officers called to the scene found the 58-year-old man suffering from massive trauma.
CODA is nominated for three Academy Awards, including best picture, best supporting actor for Troy Kotsur, and best adapted screenplay.
A hit-and-run driver had sheared a hydrant at the corner of Olympic Boulevard and Lorena Street.
Tens of thousands of residents vacated some of the nation's biggest, most densely-populated and costly metropolitan areas.
Anaheim Police are searching for a suspect who attacked a library employee for seemingly no reason on March 3.
Firearms from handguns to AR-15s will be accepted in exchange for gift cards ranging from $25 to $200.
The most recent death occurred Wednesday when a 2-year-old colt was euthanized after suffering a leg injury while training.
The 62-year-old bicyclist died at the scene, according to El Monte police. His name has not been released.
The high gas prices are extra painful for rideshare drivers, who are all independent contractors who must maintain their own cars and cover the costs.
Renters in Downtown Los Angeles were evicted after the city said that their building was unsafe.
A video depicting an officer with the Veterans Affairs Police Department swinging his baton at a suspect on the ground more than two dozen times has raised questions about possible police brutality.
CBS2's David Goldstein found vaccine cards are being advertised on sites that promise a fast process and affordable prices.
The company and its owner have been getting nationwide press with claims that they are making a better life for residents living in their apartments, but residents say otherwise.
Despite receiving a warning that something was wrong, operators of an offshore oil rig appeared to wait more than three hours before shutting off the pipeline.
Firearms from handguns to AR-15s will be accepted in exchange for gift cards ranging from $25 to $200.
The 62-year-old bicyclist died at the scene, according to El Monte police. His name has not been released.
The high gas prices are extra painful for rideshare drivers, who are all independent contractors who must maintain their own cars and cover the costs.
The circumstances of the shooting were unclear.
Lentrail Hicks was assaulted and stabbed by two men on 66th Street and Compton Avenue, in the Florence-Firestone area and died of his injuries two days later.
Anaheim Police are searching for a suspect who attacked a library employee for seemingly no reason on March 3.
The most recent death occurred Wednesday when a 2-year-old colt was euthanized after suffering a leg injury while training.
The healthy 2-year-old male cougar, now known as M317, was given a GPS collar and set free in an undisclosed canyon in Orange County.
The colt's death marks the third racehorse death in five days at the Cypress track.
Darlene Burton was desperate to have her 11-month-old puppy Brioche returned after he was taken out of her front yard on March 21.
The $11 billion relief package includes payments of $400 to the owner of each registered vehicle, up to two vehicles per person, grants that would make public transit free for three months, and millions to pause gas taxes.
Jolene Koester succeeds Dr. Joseph I. Castro, who resigned on Feb. 17 after questions surfaced over his handling of a sexual harassment case at his previous post at Cal State Fresno.
Crews from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a report of a drowning at a youth center in La Verne.
Leticia Smith, 40, is being held at San Bernardino County's West Valley Detention Center on $2 million bail, sheriff's officials said
The fire was started before 5 a.m. on Saturday morning.
In a statement, Bill and Hillary Clinton called Albright "an extraordinary human being."
The nation's 18 million children under 5 are the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination.
The actress has regained control over her personal, medical and financial decisions.
The announcement comes two days after he was admitted to the hospital.
Last year, UCI was able to move five refugee scholars from Afghanistan in with hosts through the "Scholars At Risk."
Republicans continued lines of questioning on Wednesday regarding Jackson's handling of child pornography cases during her time as a federal judge.
In a statement, Bill and Hillary Clinton called Albright "an extraordinary human being."
The candidates came out swinging against one another from the very first question.
While there's no evidence of a specific cyber attack threat, Anne Neuberger told reporters Monday afternoon that U.S. officials have observed "preparatory work" linked to nation-state actors.
"If I am confirmed, I commit to you that I will work productively to support and defend the Constitution and the grand experiment of American democracy," Jackson said.
The high gas prices are extra painful for rideshare drivers, who are all independent contractors who must maintain their own cars and cover the costs.
The $11 billion relief package includes payments of $400 to the owner of each registered vehicle, up to two vehicles per person, grants that would make public transit free for three months, and millions to pause gas taxes.
Officials say a rebate program has helped remove 200 million square feet of grass, saving enough water to provide about 62,000 homes with water each year.
According to the City Attorney's Office, approximately 29% of HomeAway's bookings between Nov. 7 and Dec. 7, 2021, violated the city's ordinance.
A "yes" vote would not automatically result in a strike. It would only authorize the union to call one if no progress is made in labor negotiations.
The nation's 18 million children under 5 are the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination.
Federal programs that funded free COVID testing for uninsured and low-income people are set to end.
Los Angeles County will align with the state on April 1 and lift the mandate that requires attendees of indoor mega-events to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.
California's indoor mask mandate was lifted for students across the state Monday.
Even though coronavirus pandemic remains a fact of life, the holidays could feel a little more celebratory this year now that more than half of the country has been fully vaccinated.
The high gas prices are extra painful for rideshare drivers, who are all independent contractors who must maintain their own cars and cover the costs.
The $11 billion relief package includes payments of $400 to the owner of each registered vehicle, up to two vehicles per person, grants that would make public transit free for three months, and millions to pause gas taxes.
Officials say a rebate program has helped remove 200 million square feet of grass, saving enough water to provide about 62,000 homes with water each year.
According to the City Attorney's Office, approximately 29% of HomeAway's bookings between Nov. 7 and Dec. 7, 2021, violated the city's ordinance.
A "yes" vote would not automatically result in a strike. It would only authorize the union to call one if no progress is made in labor negotiations.
The most recent death occurred Wednesday when a 2-year-old colt was euthanized after suffering a leg injury while training.
Embiid had 30 points and 10 rebounds, James Harden added 24 points and the Philadelphia 76ers hung on for a 126-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers without LeBron James on Wednesday night.
The colt's death marks the third racehorse death in five days at the Cypress track.
Nikola Jokic bounced back from a rare poor shooting performance, scoring 30 points to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 127-115 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.
Another horse died after suffering racing injuries at Los Alamitos Race Course over the weekend marking the track's fourth horse death this year.
CODA is nominated for three Academy Awards, including best picture, best supporting actor for Troy Kotsur, and best adapted screenplay.
Also announced as presenters were Jake Gyllenhaal, Jill Scott, Jacob Elordi, J.K. Simmons and Rachel Zegler.
Chestnut is best known for his roles in such films as "Boyz n the Hood," "The Brothers," "The Perfect Holiday," "Think Like a Man," "The Best Man" and its sequel, "The Best Man Holiday."
The performer said she and everyone traveling with her is safe.
Somehow, the landmark was not part of the city's own list of Historic-Cultural Monuments until now.
UCLA Professor Ron Avi Astor talked to Amy Johnson about the heartbreaking findings from the survey of 7,000 teachers.
The Broadway Drill Site is leaking methane, according to Councilman Kevin de Leon. Amy Johnson reports.
So-called ghost guns can't be traced, and people can exchange such weapons for up to $200 in gift cards on Saturday. Amy Johnson reports.
The high cost of living and rising cost of real estate were contributing factors for people leaving
A 20-year-old Pasadena woman and UCLA student was killed in a violent wreck on the 101 Freeway in North Hollywood early Thursday morning that split a car in half.
First Downs For First Books With Jim Hill And The Chargers
Joaquín Niemann survived a few nervous moments at Riviera and polished off a big week Sunday when he closed with an even-par 71 to become the first wire-to-wire winner of the Genesis Invitational in 53 years.
The Los Angeles Rams hold their Super Bowl victory parade from the Shrine Auditorium to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.
Scenes from the postgame celebration, as the Los Angeles Rams take the world by storm in their 23-20 victory in Super Bowl LVI.