Video game actors and performers on strike over artificial intelligence protections

Video game actors went on strike early Friday morning after contract negotiations with major game studios broke down over artificial intelligence protections.

The strike of around 2,500 SAG-AFTRA video game voice actors and motion capture performers comes after nearly two years of negotiations between the union and video game producers.

The union argues that AI poses an even greater threat to voice and motion performers in the video game industry than it does to actors in film and television.

Video game actors are seeking a new contract that would require producers to obtain their consent before reproducing their voices or likenesses with AI.

Video game actors last went on strike in October 2016, before AI became a major issue.

"We're not going to consent to a contract that allows companies to abuse AI to the detriment of our members. Enough is enough," SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said in a statement.

"When these companies get serious about offering an agreement our members can live -- and work -- with, we will be here, ready to negotiate."

A spokesperson for the video game producers said the studios offered "meaningful AI protections" to performers in their proposal, but SAG-AFTRA's negotiating committee said that the studios' definition of who constitutes a "performer" is key to understanding the issue of who would be protected.

Other key issues the union is asking for include wages that keep up with inflation and safety precautions for physical and voice performances. Union negotiations said gains have been made in bargaining wages and job safety, but not in AI protections.

During last year's Hollywood actors' strike, residuals and AI became major issues. The strike, which lasted 118 days, ended with a deal that included wage increases, AI safeguards, streaming bonuses and other Improvements.