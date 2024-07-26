Suspect lights his truck on fire after ramming golf cart in San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County deputies rescued a man who intentionally rammed a golf cart several times before listing his own truck on fire next to a community bool in Bloomington Thursday.

The chaotic ordeal started just before 4 p.m. in the Cedar Village Mobile Home Park when 58-year-old Rolando Guillen Ochoa intentionally rammed his pickup truck into a maintenance golf cart. He continued to hit it several times while someone was still on it.

He drove away just as deputies arrived at the 10700 block of Valley Cedar Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Deputies tried to pull him over near the main exit of the complex but Ochoa lit his truck on fire. He continued to drive for a short while and stayed inside as flames engulfed the vehicle.

After a short time, Ochoa jumped out of the cab and threw himself on the floor as the two deputies ran over to help him. They dragged him away from the truck as it started to explode.

The inferno consumed several parked cars next to the complex's swimming pool before the local fire department could arrive.

No one was harmed, and the San Bernardino County Fire Department extinguished the flames before embers reached the nearby homes.

Authorities took Ochoa to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center for treatment. After his short stay, deputies booked him into the West Valley Detention Center.

Detectives urged anyone with information to contact the Fontana Sheriff's Station. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the We-Tip Hotline at 1(800) 782-7463 or through their website.