Watch CBS News
Local News

Police searching for man who recorded woman inside Target changing room in Buena Park

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Police are searching for a man who was allegedly seen recording a woman using a Target changing room in Orange County last week. 

It happened last Friday, July 19 at around 10:40 a.m., when a woman who was trying on clothes in the dressing room noticed that someone had reached under the door and was recording her with a cell phone, according to a release from the Buena Park Police Department. 

"The victim confronted the suspect and chased him as he ran from the store," the statement said. 

He was able to flee from the scene in what they described as a small blue SUV, similar to a Honda CR-V. 

The suspect is described as a man in his late 40s who stands around 6-feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has short, black/gray hair and was wearing a gray t-shirt, black athletic pants and glasses. 

Anyone who is able to identify the man or who knows more is asked to contact detectives at (714) 562-3968.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.