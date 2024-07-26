Police searching for man who recorded woman inside Target changing room in Buena Park

Police are searching for a man who was allegedly seen recording a woman using a Target changing room in Orange County last week.

It happened last Friday, July 19 at around 10:40 a.m., when a woman who was trying on clothes in the dressing room noticed that someone had reached under the door and was recording her with a cell phone, according to a release from the Buena Park Police Department.

"The victim confronted the suspect and chased him as he ran from the store," the statement said.

He was able to flee from the scene in what they described as a small blue SUV, similar to a Honda CR-V.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 40s who stands around 6-feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has short, black/gray hair and was wearing a gray t-shirt, black athletic pants and glasses.

Anyone who is able to identify the man or who knows more is asked to contact detectives at (714) 562-3968.