Iconic movie theaters Westwood Village and Bruin closing doors this week

Two iconic movie theaters will shut their doors in Westwood Village this week, bringing en end to a nearly 100-year run for the two historic locations.

Regency Theatres' Westwood Village and Bruin theaters will officially close at the end of the day on Thursday as their leases expire.

"We have been proud to steward these buildings for the past 14 years and are grateful to the Hollywood community and patrons alike who have supported these iconic theaters," said a statement from Regency President Lyndon Golin. "We are excited to see what the future holds for these beloved Los Angeles landmarks and look forward to their continued success."

The Westwood Village Theatre, which first opened its doors in 1931, is slated to reopen eventually, after undergoing a renovation project that is being led by Jason Reitman, director of films like "Juno" and "Thank You For Smoking." There is no timetable for when it will officially reopen.

Bruin Theatre, which began showing movies in 1937, is not slated for renovation or reopening.

On top of showing movies to the masses for decades, the two locations have also frequently been the backdrop for different Hollywood productions due to their unique architecture, reminiscent of Hollywood's golden age.

Both were operated by Fox theaters until 2010, when they became Mann Theatres. Regency then took over their operation that same year.