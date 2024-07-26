Dirt bike motorcyclist arrested after allegedly leading police on pursuit through Glendale

Police in Glendale arrested a motorcyclist on Friday after he allegedly led officers on a pursuit a week before.

The chase happened near the Hansen Dam on July 19. The rider drove around the northern San Fernando Valley before veering onto a dirt path near Pacoima Mountain Way and Boy Scout Mountain Way. While officers continued to track the suspect with a helicopter for a moment, ground units pulled off and terminated the pursuit, allowing the suspect to drive away.

However, officers did not stop their investigation into the suspect. The Glendale Police Department assigned its newly formed Street Racing Task Force to the case.

Investigators identified Christian Valentino Moreno, 20, as the rider during the pursuit. A week later, officers went to Los Angeles to arrest Moreno for reckless driving and felony evading a police officer. They also impounded his dirt bike as evidence.