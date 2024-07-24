Trump holds rally in Charlotte, first since Biden exited race

Trump holds first rally since Biden's exit Trump holds first rally since Biden stepped aside 05:03

Former President Donald Trump unleashed a barrage of attack lines Wednesday against his likely new opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, whom he called his "new victim to defeat" and accused of deceiving the public about President Biden's ability to run for a second term.

The rally in Charlotte, North Carolina marked his first public campaign event since Mr. Biden dropped out of the 2024 matchup and Harris became the Democrats' likely nominee. It wrapped up shortly before Mr. Biden delivered an Oval Office address saying he'd decided to "pass the torch to a new generation" because "nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy."

Trump opened his speech by claiming that Mr. Biden "quit" the race because "he was losing so badly in the polls," and alleged, without evidence, that "the leaders of the Democrat party, in a very undemocratic move, the bosses, they said 'either get out or we're going to throw you out using the 25th Amendment,'" a common attack line from Republican lawmakers in recent days.

North Carolina is a swing state that Trump has carried in the past, but Democrats have seen as pivotal. The former president's trip to the state shows he's still concerned about keeping it in his column this November, even as his team reaches for wins in traditionally Democratic-leaning states like Minnesota, which Trump is set to visit on Saturday.

Former President Donald Trump arrives at his campaign rally at the Bojangles Coliseum on July 24, 2024, in Charlotte, North Carolina. BRANDON BELL / Getty Images

Trump called Harris a "radical left lunatic" and called her "crazy" for her positions on abortion and on immigration. He also mispronounced her first name repeatedly.

"Now we have a new victim to defeat, lying Kamala Harris...the most incompetent and far-left vice president in American history," Trump told the crowd, adding that she was "the ultra-liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe."

Harris is expected to make abortion a key part of her campaign, looking to present herself to voters as someone who will fight against abortion restrictions. Earlier this week, she said she "trusts women to make decisions about their own bodies."

He blamed her for what he portrays as the Biden administration's failures, particularly security along the U.S.-Mexico border. On Wednesday, the speakers who appeared on stage before the Republican nominee attacked Harris' record on the border, highlighting she was tasked with leading a White House effort to tackle migration issues. Harris' name was met with boos several times during the speeches.

"She was assigned that, she was given that task, and she failed," said Brandon Judd, former president of the National Border Patrol Council, the union that represents agents.

Trump also accused her of being just as responsible for Biden's policies at the U.S.-Mexico border, which saw illegal crossing arrests reach record highs at the end of 2023, and repeated his pledge to conduct mass deportations with the help of local police.

"She's now trying to get rid of her record," Trump said, referring to Harris as a "border czar," a term that has become popular among Republicans, but one that isn't rooted in a factual basis.

"Kamala's deadly destruction of America's borders is completely and totally disqualifying. She shouldn't be allowed to run for president with what she's done," Trump told supporters.

In the days immediately following the assassination attempt against him, Trump indicated he may tamp down on some of his rhetoric. He appeared to do that with a relatively subdued speech at the Republican National Convention, but has since reverted to some of his previous language.

"You know, I was supposed to be nice," Trump said. "They say something happened to me, when I got shot. I became nice. And when you're dealing with these people, they're very dangerous people. When you're dealing with them, you can't be too nice, you really can't be, so if you don't mind, I'm not going to be nice. Is that OK?"

Trump has also hedged on plans for an expected debate with Harris, first saying that he wanted Fox News, not ABC, to host the matchup he had originally scheduled for September with Mr. Biden. On Tuesday, Trump appeared to tweak that message again, saying on a call with reporters that he'd like to debate Harris "more than once" but not committing to appearing at the debate currently on the books and saying he'd only agreed to debate Mr. Biden twice, not Harris.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump wait in line ahead of a campaign rally at the Bojangles Coliseum on July 24, 2024, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

At 81, Mr. Biden would have been the oldest presidential nominee heading into a general election. Now, the 78-year-old Trump occupies that slot. Harris, 59, has launched a campaign that at least in some corners appears to be stoking interest among the younger voters who could be key in deciding an anticipated close general election.

Republicans see North Carolina as a crucial state

North Carolina is a state Trump carried in both his previous campaigns but by fewer than 1.5 percentage points over Mr. Biden in 2020, the closest margin of any state Trump won. Trump stumped heavily in North Carolina even as the COVID-19 pandemic wore on, while Mr. Biden largely kept off the physical campaign trail and did not personally visit the state in the last 16 days of the election.

Mecklenburg County, home to Charlotte — the state's biggest city — was also the scene of Trump's narrowest margin of victory in North Carolina's GOP primary, edging out former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley by fewer than 8 percentage points.

This year, Trump had planned to hold his first rally since the start of his hush money trial in Fayetteville, but that event was called off due to inclement weather. Trump called in from his private plane instead.

Democrats looking to flip the script in North Carolina

Democrats also have been working to win North Carolina, where the party's most recent presidential win was former President Barack Obama's 2008 victory, despite recent GOP dominance.

Mr. Biden held a campaign event in Raleigh the day after his disastrous June debate with Trump. While he was much more forceful in that appearance than he was on the debate stage, it did not help much to quell the growing concern from members of his party about his ability to win the White House again.

With Harris now poised to take his spot, she may again be turning to North Carolina for some political help: the state's Gov. Roy Cooper is among the Democrats that Harris' campaign is vetting for a possible pick as her vice presidential running mate.

Cooper is term-limited and cannot seek reelection. The highly competitive race to replace him pits Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein against Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a staunch Trump supporter who is North Carolina's first Black major party nominee for governor.

Trump's Charlotte event is his second campaign rally since a July 13 assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally. Days later, Trump accepted the GOP presidential nomination and gave a speech at the Republican National Convention, where his ear — injured in the shooting — was bandaged.

Wednesday's rally also is the first since the resignation of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who said she took "full responsibility for the security lapse" that led to a gunman being able to get so close to Trump at the outdoor event in Pennsylvania.

The Charlotte rally, like the one over the weekend in Grand Rapids, Michigan, will be held in an indoor arena.